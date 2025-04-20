Frankfort church provides Easter breakfast for people impacted by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — First United Methodist Church in Frankfort provided a free hot breakfast on Easter Sunday for community members impacted by recent Kentucky River floods that left many without homes.

"We just watch our neighbors suffer from the effects from the flood," said Hadley. "Many of our neighbors in this area just lost everything."

The devastating floods have had a lasting impact on Frankfort, leaving many residents displaced and struggling to find housing.

Richard Smith, who leads the church's homeless ministry, said the need for housing assistance is growing.

"Many of these we are helping we already helping are now struggling to find housing and that number is going to increase," said Smith.

On Sunday morning, the church served coffee, pancakes, fruit and other breakfast foods to community members affected by the disaster.

Along with breakfast, First United Methodist Church provided take-home snacks and Easter baskets for those impacted by the floods, offering them a brief respite from their challenges.

"If this does nothing more than 5 minutes of joy to somebody. That's Easter for them. Easter is all about love, joy, and care. We're going to demonstrate right here," said Hadley.

While the town rebuilds, some disaster relief workers from out of state are missing time with their own families to help the community.

"We prefer to be with family, but we have to work," said Delon.

The flooding has created widespread hardship throughout the community.

"It's really hard for me being in the state emergency operation center and not on the ground helping people, which I really want to do," said Compton.

The church aims to be a sanctuary where people can feel safe and receive assistance during this difficult time.

"It's a time to stop dressing up and start serving our neighbors," said Hadley.