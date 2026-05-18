Frankfort flood recovery celebration draws dozens one year after devastating floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of people gathered in Frankfort to reflect on the devastating floods that happened one year ago.

The Flood Recovery and Resilience Celebration took place Sunday at Dolly Graham Park.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Frankfort mayor joined the crowd, along with many flood victims who shared their personal experiences with the disaster.

The event was also used to continue providing support to victims. Organizers hope the event continues to highlight ongoing community recovery efforts.