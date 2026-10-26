Frankfort group encourages Kentuckians to vote early

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Frankfort-based group is encouraging Kentuckians to take advantage of early voting ahead of Election Day.

Capital Indivisible is holding demonstrations in high-traffic areas around Frankfort this week as part of an effort to get more people to the polls.

“Just get out the vote. This is GOTV. Get out the vote,” said Tona Barkley with Capital Indivisible.

The group is specifically encouraging people to vote early, pointing to concerns about potential issues at polling locations on Election Day.

Nationwide, there have been concerns about the possibility of federal agents causing disruptions at voting locations. Gov. Andy Beshear has said Kentucky will do everything it can to ensure there are no disturbances at the polls.

Capital Indivisible says voting early could also help people avoid long lines or other potential problems.

“It’s just better for people to vote early so they don’t run into long lines, they don’t run into issues - if there are any issues at the polls, which we pray there’s not,” Barkley said.

No-excuse early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Capital Indivisible says early voting is up nationwide, which the group views as particularly significant during a midterm election, when voter participation can be lower.

“Midterms are often low voter, so we’re just hoping to get the vote out,” Barkley said.

The group’s message to Kentuckians is simple: Make your voice heard.

“Your vote counts. Every vote counts,” Barkley said.

