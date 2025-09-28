Frankfort hosts its first ever Latino Fest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — The heart of Kentucky’s capital city came alive this Saturday as Frankfort hosted its first-ever Latino Fest, a two-day celebration filled with music, food, artisan goods, and cultural education.

The event welcomed residents from across the community and beyond, showcasing the rich traditions of Latin culture through live performances, vendor offerings, and merchandise.

“We offer churros. We’re very well known for our churros,” said vendor Yoselin Sosa.

Handcrafted goods and cultural merchandise allowed visitors to take home souvenirs that reflected the spirit of the event.

Festivalgoers represented diverse backgrounds, bringing a sense of community to the celebration.

“I live in Frankfort. I love Frankfort, and this is the capital and we need to do something different,” said Diana Aburto, Director of Latino Fest. “Everybody is welcome. Everybody. I just want to show them how we are, how our culture is, and how our food is. This is us. This is the United States, we are united in one place, in Frankfort, Kentucky.”

“This is my first time seeing the diversity of Frankfort in one large gathering,” noted Marvin McAllister, owner of local business 757 Dawg Pound.

"Being Hispanic, having a festival out here in Frankfort and not just in Lexington means a lot," added Sosa.

Dance director Monica Calleja from Casa de la Cultura said the festival was “long due” for Frankfort, emphasizing how important it is to showcase the city’s diversity.

Aburto hopes Latino Fest will become a lasting tradition that not only entertains but also educates.

The free event will continue on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.