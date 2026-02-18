Frankfort Independent closed for remainder of week due to extreme illness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Independent announced on Tuesday that the district will not return to in-person learning until Monday due to the number of illnesses impacting students and stuff. Students will learn virtually via NTI days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"The number of illnesses we have encountered this winter has been overwhelming," the school said on social media. "Our attendance has suffered severely, in both students and staff. As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our students.

The school encourages families to wash clothing and backpacks, as well as avoiding contact with others who are sick, clean frequently touched surfaces and covering coughs and sneezes.