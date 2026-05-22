Frankfort Independent Schools community grieving death of 2025 graduate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Independent Schools community is now grieving following the death of Kendall Cook, a 2025 Frankfort High School and alum.

"Kendall...was a beautiful, talented soul," Superintendent Sheri Satterly said in a release. "Whether in the classroom or on the court, Kendall was a joy to know and be around."

Satterly said that resources and grief counselors will be available on-site for students and individuals from the 2025 graduating class after the district returns to the classroom Tuesday.

If anyone is in need of resources prior to that, they're encouraged to email sarah.rhodes@frankfort.kyschools.us.

"Our entire school community is grieving this heartbreaking loss and the circumstances that surround it, and we extend our deepest condolences to Kendall's family, friends, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time," Satterly said.