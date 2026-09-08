Frankfort man charged with first-degree robbery after alleged handgun theft in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Frankfort man is facing a first-degree robbery charge after Lexington police say he displayed a handgun while taking property from a victim during a transaction on West Maxwell Street.

According to a citation filed by the Lexington Police Department, 22-year-old Marcello Terrell Bedford was arrested Sept. 7 in Fayette County and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police said the victim had agreed to sell property to Bedford. After receiving the property, Bedford allegedly attempted to leave without paying for it. When the victim asked for the property back, Bedford allegedly showed a black handgun from his pocket.

Investigators said the victim walked away out of fear. Police reported that video surveillance corroborated the victim's account. Officers later located a suspect matching the description provided by the victim, and a pistol was allegedly found in Bedford's right pants pocket at the time of his arrest.

During a court appearance Tuesday, a Fayette District Court judge set a $5,000 cash bond.

Bedford's next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 8 in Fayette District Court.