Frankfort man exonerated after spending nearly 9 years in prison for crime he didn't commit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man has been exonerated after spending nearly nine years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the reversal of John Brandon Lamotte's conviction for stabbing his neighbor Kate Sanders in 2017.

Sanders initially told police her ex-boyfriend attacked her, but later testified that Lamotte was the attacker. After the trial, Sanders recanted her testimony on social media, admitting she sent an innocent man to prison.

Lamotte was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 11 years. He appealed with the help of the Exoneration Project and the Kentucky Innocence Project.

The Court of Appeals found there was insufficient evidence to convict him.