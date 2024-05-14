Frankfort man plans to retire after $1 million lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man says he is planning to retire after winning $1 million on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from Kroger on US 127 Highway South in Frankfort. After he scratched off the ticket to reveal the game's top prize, he said, "I thought I was dreaming, and I was going to wake up."

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $871,000, which came out to $627,120 after taxes.

“I’ve been planning to retire but didn’t have the financial means to do it and now I do,” the man said.

He added that he plans to pay off his house and is looking forward to golfing more in his spare time.

