Frankfort man wins $2 million Mega Millions prize after dreaming of lottery win

(LEX 18) — A Frankfort man's dream became reality when he claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the Dec. 26, 2025, drawing after telling lottery officials he had dreamed he would win.

The anonymous winner was just one number away from the estimated $125 million jackpot, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. He matched five white ball numbers — 9, 19, 31, 63, and 64 — but missed the Mega Ball 7. His $1 million prize doubled to $2 million thanks to the built-in multiplier.

"I dreamed that I would win. It was a shock to me although I was looking forward to winning one of these days," he said.

The man chose his own numbers using dates significant to family members, including birthdates. He typically plays Powerball and Mega Millions when jackpots are high, he told lottery officials.

A few days after the drawing, he returned to Racetrac at 101 Bizzack Blvd. in Frankfort to check his tickets purchased there.

"I scanned the first one (ticket) and I won $50. Then, I scanned the next one and it said $2 million. It took me a second to digest it. I left without checking the rest of the tickets," he said.

The Franklin County resident waited several days before claiming his prize to conduct research and financial planning. After taxes, he took home $1,450,000. He plans to invest his winnings and travel.

Racetrac will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials added.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $303 million. The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

