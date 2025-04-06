Frankfort Mayor announces curfew for flood-affected areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson released a statement saying that a curfew will be enacted for flood-affected areas starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Monday, and it applies to flood-affected areas that include all of South Frankfort, the downtown areas of North Frankfort, the Taylor Avenue area, and the Bellpoint area.

Mayor Wilkerson says, "We understand that this curfew may cause inconvenience, but it is a necessary measure to ensure public safety, prevent looting and vandalism, and allow our first responders and recovery team to operate efficiently."

Emergency personnel and essential workers will be exempt from the order, the statement says.