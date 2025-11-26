Frankfort nonprofit spreads love through Thanksgiving meal and community support

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — A Frankfort-based nonprofit is making sure no one in their community goes without during the holiday season, offering everything from hot meals to basic necessities with no questions asked.

'One of Us,' led by Pastor Don Jackson, hosted a Thanksgiving meal for community members in need, serving up his mother's homemade fixings alongside hope and compassion.

"I spread the love," Jackson said. "I don't care what you've done in your life. I don't care what you're struggling with. You are somebody amazing. You are somebody important. Don't let nobody tell you that you cannot do it."

The nonprofit goes beyond just providing meals. Jackson's organization offers clothing, shoes, showers, haircuts, and other essential services to anyone who needs them.

"If you need anything, if you need any clothes, shoes, a shower, a haircut... come to One of Us," Jackson said.

The Thanksgiving event wasn't just about food. The nonprofit distributed brand-new items like slides and other necessities, with Jackson emphasizing they only give out items they would use themselves.

Jackson's mother, Ila Tyree, helps organize the events and shares her son's passion for helping others.

"I'm concerned about everybody, maybe I shouldn't. I'm what you call just a mom, and I thank God because a lot of people can't love, not unless it's family." Tyree said, "But I can, and it's a blessing and I just try to put them underneath my wings and do the best I can," Tyree said.

The organization operates entirely through donations and the family's own resources.

"We do all this from our own pockets, from people donating. This is how we're able to continue on doing what we're doing," Jackson said.

The event included activities for children and a raffle to make the gathering more festive. Jackson emphasized the importance of community members looking out for each other.

"There's a lot of people who don't have anybody. Nobody at all and somebody's got to care," Jackson said.

Jackson believes the solution lies in community members supporting one another.

"We can be the shield for each other. We can protect one another. If somebody wants something, just give it to him. Be a friend, be a brother, be an uncle... just take care of one another," Jackson said.