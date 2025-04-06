Frankfort officials say low-lying 'areas of uncertainty' might flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Frankfort city government, there is a possibility for flooding in several low-lying "areas of uncertainty." The areas include South Frankfort, North Frankfort, Holmes Street, Bellepoint, and Compton Drive in Blanton Acres.

The city provided the following prediction maps for the areas and said that officers would be in these areas to assist. Residents are encouraged to get to a safe location if they can.

A post from the city says that the flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water, assuming that all sandbag lines, temporary protection, and levee closure structures are in place. The post adds that crews have been working to ensure that these structures are in place.

The city's post reads, "The current river crest is predicted at 49.5 feet, which is the highest recorded in history. At this level, these areas of uncertainty MAY flood. Roadways in these areas have the possibility to be water covered and inaccessible. Basements and lower level floors may get water."

A flyer from the city government says, "We are currently experiencing a historic flood in Frankfort and Franklin County. The river is expected to crest Monday morning at 8am."

Anyone who needs assistance is asked to call the EOC hotline at 502-352-2252. For life-threatening emergencies, you are asked to call 911.

The post concludes by saying, "Check on your neighbors and be aware of flood waters. Stay safe, Frankfort!"