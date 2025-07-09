Frankfort Police asking for the public's help in locating missing woman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police are asking for the public's help in locating 25-year-old Keelei Hubbard.

Hubbard was last seen on July 7 in the 200 block of Main Street around 4 p.m., wearing green leggings, a light brown shirt and rainbow Crocs.

She is 5'5" and weighs approximately 159 pounds, with black hair above her ears and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in a 2015 KIA Optima, Kentucky registration G5A416.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Dispatch at (502) 875-8582.