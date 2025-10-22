Frankfort police investigate 'KKK propaganda' distributed overnight, seek security camera footage

The Frankfort Police Department is reportedly investigating KKK propaganda that was distributed overnight throughout areas of the community.

Police are calling the incident "an appalling act of littering" and emphasize they "do not tolerate hate in any form." The department said this behavior contradicts community values and they are taking the matter seriously.

Authorities are requesting public assistance in the investigation. Residents in affected areas who have security cameras, doorbell cameras or other recording devices are asked to review footage from overnight and contact police if they captured anything related to the incident.

"Allowing the department to review any footage could provide the police department the opportunity to identify any individuals involved in this hateful act," police said.

Anyone with relevant footage should contact the Frankfort Police Department's non-emergency line at 502-875-8582.

The department said it "remains committed to the safety of the Frankfort community and continues to support a thriving and diverse community."

The Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift addressed the matter on Facebook noting that he refuses to show the posters, "because they don't deserve any more of out observation than what was already forced on us."

"Make no mistake: there’s no place for this in Midway. A few hateful people are no match for the thousands of good and welcoming folks who call Midway home. Any hate you misdirect will be met with an abundance of loving, caring, and welcoming people," Vandegrift added.