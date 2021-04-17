Frankfort police investigating after woman says drive-thru employee threw drink on her, used racial slur

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police are investigating after a woman says an employee threw a drink on her and used a racial slur as she was picking up food in a drive-thru on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened at the Captain D's on Versailles Road. Officers have opened an investigation after Sandra Maxberry filed a police report, she said.

"I'm a nervous wreck," Maxberry said following her experience Thursday.

She said she asked an employee about the way her food had been served to her, and things escalated from there.

"I said, "Why is my french fry hanging out of my tray?"" she said.

The employee then told her to get of the lane, according to Maxberry.

"When I turned back around, she threw a cup of something in my face," she said.

The employee also used the n-word to refer to Maxberry when talking to another employee, she said.

"They had no right to treat me like that," she said.

Frankfort Police plan to obtain surveillance video from the Captain D's location this weekend. The employee that was reportedly involved in the incident is a juvenile. The potential charge in this case is harassment with a hate crime enhancement.

Maxberry said she wants to know something will be done to address the situation.

"I feel really bad about this because it seems like nobody really cares," she said. "They don't care what happens to me."

A Captain D's employee at Versailles Road location told this reporter they had "no comment," when reached by phone.

As of Friday night, a phone call and email to Captian D's corporate office had not been returned.