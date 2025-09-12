Frankfort police: No active shooter or hostage situation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department announced on Friday that there is no active shooter or hostage situation in Frankfort, following rumors circulating on social media.

Police say that earlier on Friday, they did respond to a shooting on the east side of town, but the situation has been contained, and there is no threat to the community.

They stated in a post on Facebook, "We understand social media is a powerful tool, but we urge you to rely on official sources for accurate information. Spreading misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and may interfere with emergency response efforts. Please help us keep Frankfort safe by sharing only verified information from the Frankfort Police Department or other official channels."