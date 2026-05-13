Frankfort police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Tuesday morning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police detailed that Jadyn R. Coke was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. at his residence on Ridgeview Drive in Frankfort.

Coke is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with blond or strawberry hair above ear length and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and no shirt, but he may have changed into jeans, a T-shirt, and boots, police noted.

Authorities believe Coke may be heading toward his grandparents' home on West End Drive in Lawrenceburg.

Anyone with information about Coke's whereabouts is asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department immediately at 502-875-8582.