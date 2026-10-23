Frankfort police seize more than $55,000 in alleged illegal gambling proceeds, arrest business owner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Frankfort business owner has been arrested after police say investigators uncovered illegal gambling activity, seized more than $55,000 in cash and recovered controlled substances during a search operation conducted Thursday.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, officers executed coordinated search warrants at four locations in Franklin County on Oct. 22 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The locations included businesses along East Main Street and Evergreen Road.

Police said the operation resulted in the seizure of $55,461.77 in alleged illegal gambling proceeds, eight gambling machines, 11,040 7-hydroxymitragynine pills and 2,412 pseudoindoxyl pills.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 61-year-old Prakash Patel, the owner of the properties involved. Patel is charged with promoting gambling, permitting gambling and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.