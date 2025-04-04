Frankfort police find child dead after being swept up by floodwater while en route to bus stop

UPDATE: April 4 at 10:45 a.m.

After an extensive search, a juvenile was found dead after police said the child was swept up by floodwater while walking to the bus stop in Franklin County on Friday.

Officers responded to the Hickory Hills area, along with Franklin fire and EMS. Officials reported that at around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, the body of the juvenile was recovered.

Original Story:

The Frankfort Police Department is set to hold a press conference on Friday morning regarding reports of a missing juvenile in the area, a release from officials detailed.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.