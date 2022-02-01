Watch
Frankfort senior living residents receive fake tattoos

Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 10:46:18-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The "happy hour tattoo parlor" was ready and open for business at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort.

While the residents at the senior living community sipped drinks and spent time with friends during their happy hours, they also picked out and received a removable tattoo last Friday.

The photos include Life Enrichment Director, Dorisene Scott, and Life Enrichment Assistant, Brooke Woodyard. Residents include Mildred “Mickey” Craft, Patricia Badgett, Lynne Shelby, Jonille Darbyshire, George Braden, and Brooks Talley.

