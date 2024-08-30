Frankfort Singing Bridge closed after inspection finds 'deficiencies': Officials report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Singing Bridge in Frankfort has been closed after deficiencies were found following an inspection on Wednesday, according to the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.

Due to the deficiencies the bridge, located at 117 Bridge Street, required an immediate closure for vehicles and pedestrians beginning Friday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised.

A press release read that a routine inspection found "significant structural deterioration that affects the bridge’s weight-carrying capacity," resulting in the bridge closure.

Drivers should use the U.S. 60 (Capital Avenue) bridge as an alternate route, officials noted.

An estimated time frame on when the bridge is expected to reopen has not been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.