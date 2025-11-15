Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frankfort Turkey Extravaganza serves families in need this holiday season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort community members lined up for the third annual Turkey Extravaganza, an event that continues to grow each year as local nonprofits work to support families during the holiday season.

"150 was our number, but we have some extras," said Roni Robinson, creator of Bridging the Gap. "We are up 100 from last year."

The event giving away turkeys and hams to community members in need. Robinson said his passion for helping others runs in his family.

"My sister, my grandmother, and my mother, it's a family thing to be connected to the community," Robinson said.

For Robinson, the Turkey Extravaganza represents more than just giving back. He has watched his community struggle, particularly after floods in April destroyed homes throughout the area.

"I also come from a low income family. I know how these people feel. People from the flood and their SNAP benefits being taken away. These are the same people that need the help," Robinson said.

Several nonprofits, including Bridging the Gap, participated in the event to promote local resources. Volunteers handed out bags, warm clothing ahead of winter and other essentials to help people recovering from the floods or those worried about their next meal.

"My joy is seeing the people here smiling. I don't mind the work to see people smiling," Robinson said.

