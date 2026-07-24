Frankfort visitor spending hits $174.7 million, rising 6% over previous year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Visitor spending in Frankfort and Franklin County reached $174.7 million, a 6% increase over 2024, according to economic impact data released by Kentucky Tourism.

The growth reflects a broader revitalization of downtown Frankfort that community leaders said has been building since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You really saw some revitalization of our downtown," Suzy Hosley of Downtown Frankfort Inc. said.

Hosley pointed to a wave of new businesses and hospitality options as evidence of that momentum.

"Probably 30 plus businesses have moved in, we've had new boutique hotels come in," Hosley said.

"We've been riding that wave," Hosley said.

Randy Newcomb, executive director of Visit Frankfort, said the growth represents more than an economic milestone.

"It's a sense of ownership it's a sense of pride it's something I think we've been missing over the years," Newcomb said. "We're very proud of that," Newcomb said.

Tourism in the area supported nearly 1,300 jobs last year. Franklin County ranks 14th out of Kentucky's 120 counties in visitor spending.

Sam Dunn, executive director of Liberty Hall, said the region's appeal is broad.

"You visit Frankfort and there's something for everything," Dunn said.

Dunn emphasized that preserving Frankfort's historic character is central to sustaining that growth.

"I think we're starting to see people in Kentucky who are interested in the history and culture in their own backyard," Dunn said.

"All of that effort has led people to Frankfort where they can find the history and the culture," Dunn said.

Among the attractions drawing visitors is Liberty Hall's garden, which Dunn noted is available at no cost.

"This is free to the public, free and open to the public," Dunn said.

Eva Napier, Culture & Arts Coordinator at the Capital City Museum, said the city's momentum has been remarkable to witness firsthand.

"Frankfort's really having a renaissance," Napier said. "It's been a really intense thing to see, to witness and be part of.'

Looking ahead, Visit Frankfort is preparing what Newcomb described as a record investment in marketing, advertising and promotion.

"To get people to see the beauty of what we have and experience what we get to experience on a daily basis," Newcomb said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv