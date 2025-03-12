'Franklin 13': Horses make impressive recovery since rescue

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Shelby County, 11 horses are ready to find their forever field months after 13 horses were rescued from a neglectful situation in Franklin County by the Kentucky Humane Society Equine C.A.R.E.

Back in January, we shared with you the removal of the 13 neglected horses out of Franklin Countyby the Kentucky Humane Society. Now all 13 horses are doing amazing, are in great health and recovering quickly. Two of the horses have found homes while 11 remain at the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, KY.

"When we saw most of the horses started to gain weight easily and recover quickly, we knew that the reason for their condition was just completely neglect," explains Olivia Dixon who manages the Kentucky Humane Society Equine farm. "Several of them were in 10-by-10 pens made out of coral panels in ankle or shin deep mud and several were severely emaciated as well. So we really got there just in time for horses like War On Voy."

Dixon says all the horses have been through refeeding programs, where super-emaciated horses are fed alfalfa to prevent refeeding syndrome.

"They all saw a veterinarian, all of their health care needs have been met and some of them are up for adoption," explains Dixon.

Dixon says most neglected horse cases happen in the winter after the grass has dried up. Owners are used to the summer, spring, and fall seasons when the grass is the best for the horses to eat, but once winter hits, they forget to feed them adequately throughout the cold months.

"Learn about them first. Learn how to care for them, learn about the expenses, learn about their common medical needs. Horses need a dental every year, they need hoof care every six to eight weeks at least. There's a lot of stuff to learn," Dixon details.

Now that the horses are healthy, several of them are ready to find a family to care for them.

You can complete the Humane Society's online applicationto begin your adoption process.