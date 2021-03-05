Franklin Co. Humane Society waits for water to go down after animals were evacuated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staff at the Franklin County Humane Society is in a holding pattern as high water continues to hang around inside the building and prevent the cleanup process from moving forward.

On Monday, as the Kentucky River rose, staff and volunteers evacuated 34 dogs and 24 cats from the shelter along Kentucky Avenue and placed them in safe locations, according to Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary.

Animals were taken to the Woodford, Anderson and Lexington Humane Societies, placed in foster homes and the Tin Woof Inn boarding facility.

"We have about two or three inches of water completely filling the building," Lowary said.

Katherine Collins

According to Board President Sam Marcus, the extent of the damage isn't clear yet, but it is clear some things will need to be replaced.

"Just to see water all around it and then to see water in the back where all the play yards are, it was disheartening to see that," he said.

But this isn't the first time the shelter has flooded, he said. It's been hit by high water multiple times because of its current location.

The Humane Society has begun a fundraising campaign to move the shelter to Flynn Avenue, but it needs the community's support, he said.

"I think the greatest thing really is to get out of this building and get our new shelter built," he said.

In the meantime, Lowary said she's glad they were able to get all the animals to safety.

"Really that is the one thing that we are most grateful for," she said.