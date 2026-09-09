Franklin County deputies arrest man in alleged scam targeting resident for $235K

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A man has been arrested after Franklin County detectives say they stopped an alleged scam that could have cost a resident approximately $235,000.

Franklin County Sheriff Dwayne Depp announced the arrest, calling it the third successful scam interception and arrest made by the sheriff's office.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Rehankumar D. Mekvan on Sept. 3 in connection with an alleged scam targeting a Franklin County citizen.

Mekvan faces charges of engaging in organized crime, impersonating a peace officer, attempted theft by deception, obscuring the identity of a machine involving $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence and failure to wear a seat belt.

Authorities said the case is part of an ongoing effort to combat scams that target residents through phone calls and other forms of deception.

The sheriff's office reminded residents that deputies will never call and demand money for missed court appearances, jury duty obligations or to avoid arrest.

Investigators also warned about technology-related scams in which callers claim to represent Microsoft, computer operating system providers or technical support companies. Scammers may falsely claim a computer has been compromised, infected with a virus or that a person's financial information is at risk.

Authorities encourage anyone who receives a suspicious call to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency before sending money or sharing personal information.