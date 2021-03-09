Franklin County Humane Society cleans up muddy mess after 6th flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — People across the Commonwealth are recovering after last week's historic flooding, and at the Franklin County Human Society, it all feels like deja vu.

In its 50-year history, the shelter has flooded about six times, according to shelter manager Kerry Lowary. After the water from last week's flood receded, they left behind a thick layer of mud on nearly every inch of the property.

"It's overwhelming because where do you even start?" questioned Lowary. "Where do you start? You just start at the beginning."

For Lowary, the "beginning" involves getting all the dogs back onto the property. On Monday, she hired a crew to clean the mud out of their kennels.

Kristen Edwards

"Just the outside alone is going to take several days to clean up and then we're going to have to start on the inside of the building," Lowary said.

Mud is caked on the floors inside the buildings too. Lowary said they are still assessing the damage, but have lost a lot of food, toys and other items already.

"For us and for our animals, I mean this is their home and to know that it got in the building and that we're going to have to literally clean everything before we can come back, it's a daunting task," Lowary added.

To make sure they never have to experience the same flooding again, the shelter has plans to move away from the Kentucky River, which is essentially in their backyard.

However, they still need to raise $1 million for the new building. Anyone who wants to see the plans for the new space or wants to donate to the cause can do so here.

Lowary asks that people do not bring any food or supplies to the shelter right now because they don't have a place to put it. Currently, all of the food they do have is sitting outside in the parking lot.

If you would like to volunteer or bring items, she asks that you follow their Facebook page for updates on when they will be accepting those types of donations or need help. She estimates that will be some time next week.