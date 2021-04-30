Franklin County Humane Society closer to goal of new facility after recent flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cats and dogs can once again find shelter within the Franklin County Humane Society.

All animals had to be evacuated from the shelter as water surrounded the building during historic flooding in March. After the water went down, a month-long cleanup process followed, according to Sam Marcus, Franklin County Humane Society Board President.

"It took so long just to get the mud out," he said.

This was the sixth flood in the shelter's 50-year history at this location, according to Kerry Lowary, the Shelter Manager.

Marcus said that heavy rain, like the area saw Thursday, can make it necessary to take precautions.

"A little bit of water can still approach the front of the building," he said. "We still have sandbags out there by the front door."

But the Humane Society is past the halfway point to its $1.6 million fundraising goal to begin construction on a new shelter on Flynn Avenue. The new facility will allow staff to better prevent disease from spreading among animals and expand its spay and neuter services.

Plus, Marcus said the new location will remove some of the stress for staff when it comes to the potential for flooding.

"If we have a flood there then we're all under water," he said.