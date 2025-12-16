Franklin County judge sends case of man accused in deadly KSU shooting to grand jury

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Kentucky State University student earlier this month will have his case taken up by a grand jury.

48-year-old Jacob Bard is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old De'Jon Darrell Fox Jr. on campus December 9. He appeared in a Franklin County court on Tuesday as detectives testified about the case.

Detetive Laura Marco with the Frankfort Police Department said during the hearing that Bard had admitted to being the shooter.

Marco further testified that security camera footage shows "multiple people attacking each other" prior to the shooting, and noted that in the video, the shooting victims were not seen assaulting Bard's son.

Bard's defense argued that the students who were "beating on the son weren't the ones shot," and maintain that Bard acted in self-defense.

Marco confirmed that Bard and his wife were on campus to remove their sons due to ongoing safety concerns. The family had requested meetings with campus police and the University's dean to discuss those safety issues.

“They were essentially attacked," Bard's attorney said.

The other victim is reported to be stable, but Marco was unaware if he was still hospitalized.

The judge found probable cause, sending the case to a grand jury for consideration. Bard's bond was set at $1 million at 10% cash, and mandated a no-contact order.