Franklin County officials urge caution amidst declining but unstable water levels

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin County has been navigating the aftermath of elevated water levels over the past several days, which resulted in numerous rescues and safety concerns. Although water levels have receded, rushing currents and floating debris continue to pose risks, prompting local officials to urge caution for anyone planning to venture out on the water.

Kali Sanders, General Manager of Canoe Kentucky, shared insights on the ongoing safety measures being taken to protect paddlers.

“We wake up, we check conditions; we’re going to sleep, we check the gauges as well,” Sanders explained.

Canoe Kentucky temporarily suspended its operations amid high water concerns, but has since resumed services as conditions improved. However, Sanders remains firm on the importance of caution.

“This is a natural environment—not only in the sense of mother nature, whether it’s a beautiful sunny day or we see some rain, it’s what we do in this industry. We have to be fluid in making those decisions,” she said.

The decision to halt rentals came after the water levels began rising significantly last Saturday, ultimately leading to a peak of eight feet on Elkhorn Creek. The levels have subsequently dropped to a safer three feet, but the aftermath still requires careful monitoring.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to rain right here in Franklin County. The watershed for Elkhorn Creek means that rains in Georgetown and Lexington will eventually affect what we see downstream,” Sanders added.

Franklin County fire officials reported their teams responded to several rescue calls related to the rising waters, emphasizing the importance of public safety in these turbulent conditions.

To ensure the well-being of those planning to recreate on the water, Franklin County Emergency Management encourages everyone to take extra precautions including monitor water levels, check weather conditions, and always inform someone of your intended route before heading out.

Canoe Kentucky remains a resource for the community, inviting anyone with questions or concerns—regardless of whether they are renting from the company—to reach out. They also provide live creek conditions and web camera feeds on their website for up-to-date information at Canoe Kentucky Water Conditions.

The safety of paddlers remains a top priority, with officials and local businesses working together to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

