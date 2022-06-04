Golden Alert canceled for Woodford County man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEx 18) — UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle was canceled as of 10:09 a.m. Saturday, according to Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle.

Zerkle, who goes by Bob, is described as an 81-year-old white male who is 6' tall with a medium build and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a fanny pack.

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday driving a silver Honda Civic with Kentucky license plate ABE287.

Zerkle was driving from Louisville to Frankfort.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Mr. Zerkle's whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement.

