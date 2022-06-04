Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Golden Alert canceled for Woodford County man

Robert Zerkle
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Robert Zerkle
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 10:15:12-04

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEx 18) — UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle was canceled as of 10:09 a.m. Saturday, according to Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for Robert Zerkle.

Zerkle, who goes by Bob, is described as an 81-year-old white male who is 6' tall with a medium build and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a fanny pack.

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday driving a silver Honda Civic with Kentucky license plate ABE287.

Zerkle was driving from Louisville to Frankfort.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Mr. Zerkle's whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!