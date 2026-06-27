Free dental screenings help Lexington kindergarteners head back to school with healthy smiles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday, the Kentucky Dental Hygienists Association partnered with Delta Dental to offer free dental screenings for students entering kindergarten this fall at the Lexington Children's Museum.

Families first checked in with volunteers from a local dental hygiene school before registered dental hygienists completed the screenings.

During the exam, hygienists looked for possible early signs of tooth decay and helped connect families with a dental home for continued care.

Chelsea Ernst, a dental hygienist, said the event is designed to make the experience welcoming for young children.

"We like it to be a positive experience. Sometimes they start in a dental office, and it might be a little bit more intimidating, so to have an event that's out of that setting can be more comfortable and make it more fun, and then we can explain to them how important their oral health is to their entire system of health," Ernst said.

The event has been held for the past three years in Lexington. Families with a child heading to kindergarten next year can keep the event in mind for future screenings.