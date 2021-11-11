Free & discounted services offered to veterans for Veterans Day

(LEX 18) — Veterans day is Thursday, November 11, and many businesses are celebrating and honoring those who have served or currently are serving in the United States Military.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees in honor of Veterans Day. Click here for details.

Outback Steakhouse is giving away free Bloomin' Onions and Coca-Cola products to Veterans.

Olive Garden is providing a free entree from a select menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at restaurant parking lots from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Bob Evans restaurants are giving away free meals for Veterans and active-duty members.

Red Lobster is serving free appetizers or desserts to anyone with a valid military ID.

Texas de Brazil is offering veterans 25% off their bill during dinner hours.

Great Clips is giving free haircuts today. If you cannot get a haircut today, you can get a card that can be redeemed from November 12 through December 10.

Graeter's Ice Cream is offering a free sundae to all Veterans and those serving in the U.S. Military.

Dunkin' is giving away a free donut of choice to Veterans and active military members.

IHOP is offering a deal for free pancakes Thursday to all military veterans with a choice of two limited-time menu items.

Starbucks continues its Veterans Day tradition by offering Veterans, Military Service Members, and Military Spouses a free tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee.

Krispy Kreme is offering Veterans a free donut and coffee on this Veterans Day.

Joella's Hot Chicken is offering all active military, Veterans, Reserves, and National guard a complimentary meal special.

Many deals require proof of a Military Service ID.