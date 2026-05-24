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Free parking in Lexington on Memorial Day: What you need to know before you go

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LexParkingAuth via X
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEXPARK is making on-street meter parking and its four garages free on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. Garage gates will return to normal operation on Tuesday.

LexParkingAuth on X posted that not all parking locations are included in the holiday offer. The surface lot at 168 North Upper Street is excluded, and parking spots and meters there remain subject to enforcement 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of holidays or weekends.

Safety violations will still be enforced by LEXPARK and police at all locations.

A full list of parking locations is available at lexpark.org/find-parking.

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