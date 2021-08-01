Free supplies handed out at back-to-school rallies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The YMCA of Central Kentucky is helping students get ready for the upcoming school year.

They're partnering with Fayette County Public Schools to help more than 5,500 kids with backpacks full of school supplies.

Nine back-to-school rallies were held across Lexington on Saturday to hand out the backpacks full of pencils, folders, and notebooks.

The annual event takes on greater importance than usual as families continue to face challenges during the pandemic.

"There is a lot to getting ready for back to school. You know, you've got to make sure you have the supplies, lunches, school clothes, shoes, you know and all that. So I think that, you know, any family from any background could benefit from things like this," said Brandy Ashford, college and career coach at Bryan Station HS.

The event was free for families with children in elementary, middle, and high school.