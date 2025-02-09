Freezing for a reason: Special Olympics Kentucky hosts annual Polar Plunge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People came out to Texas Roadhouse in Lexington Saturday morning for the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky.

People from around the community gathered in the parking lot to jump into a huge swimming pool of cold water. The rain and cold temperatures didn't stand a chance at swaying jumpers from showing out and dressing up.

"So it's just really awesome," said participant Matt Tabb. "As a construction (company), we're always happy to be out in the community and come to events like this so knowing it's all for a great cause ... makes us feel proud to come out and do this every year."

The event raised around $67,000 for 11,000 Special Olympics athletes across the Commonwealth.