'Fresh haircut' helps kick off school year with confidence

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's the last weekend before thousands of kids across central Kentucky head back to school.

One of the best ways to prepare for the new year is to walk in with a new haircut.

"Building confidence is really what we want to do here and there's nothing that says confidence like a kid going back to school with a fresh haircut," said Paris head football coach Tyquan Rice.

He, along with middle school coach Quinton Roberts helped put on a free haircut event on Sunday to give kids that extra boost of confidence going into the new year. This helps put money for haircuts to other uses.

"Doing this helps us give back to the community," said Roberts. "As a football organization, we ask a lot of the community and different people and organizations. We want to give back any way we can."

Over the course of the season, football teams rely on support from the community. Roberts says this is another way to give back.

"$25 haircuts, they can take that $25 and put it towards a Chromebook or books, pencils, whatever," Roberts says.

Walking into the classroom with a new cut isn't just a new look -- it can also lead to a strong attitude.

"It's all about confidence and the kids feeling good about themselves," Rice says. "I think that kind of transforms into the grades as well. You look good you feel good."

Hannah Bowling brought two of her children to get the free cuts. She says they're both athletes so this helps use haircut money for other needs too.

"I have kids that are on sports teams so therefore that's extra that comes out, not just school supplies and school clothes," Bowling said. "But then you have to pay for their extracurricular activities so it helps to go towards that and their new cleats or their gear."

"If they feel pretty, they play pretty," she added.

The Lexington Academy of Barbering helped give the haircuts at the event.