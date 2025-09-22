'Forever live within each of us:' Friend remembers Morehead murder victims

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Austin Smither is still processing the loss of Kayla and her daughter Kennedi three days after Rowan County deputies discovered them during a welfare check requested by one of Kayla's co-workers.

"I still don't believe it happened," Smither said.

Kayla's boyfriend, 44-year-old Joshua Cotrell, has been arrested and charged with their murders.

Smither described the close bond between mother and daughter.

"Kennedi was Kayla made over, she was just like her," Smither said.

Kennedi was a member of the 11U state champion 2024 softball team and Kayla was a fixture at her games.

"She was always at Kennedi's softball games and would text me, tell me how proud of her she was," Smither said.

Morehead Parks & Recreation was very proud of Kennedi's efforts on and off the field as well. Part of their statement reads:

"Those who knew her say she had the sweetest personality and was truly one of the kindest people they had ever met. Please keep her family, friends, teachers and teammates in your thoughts during this difficult time."

It's also an extremely difficult time for Smither, who met Kayla just a few years ago.

"She loved her kids so much. Kayla helped me find who I was and was always there for me to lift me up," Smither said.

Austin says Kayla will forever be remembered for the uplifting and motivating impact she made in people's lives.

"This is very sad and none of it makes sense to me," Smither said.

Shattered after learning of Kayla and Kennedi's passing, Smither sums up their lasting legacy.

"They will forever live within each of us," Smither said.

Read Smither's full statement below: