Friends and family honor Emanuel Prewitt through non-profit Swim Smart

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large crowd gathered Monday Night at Lake Reba to remember the life of Emanuel Prewitt.

"They have memories of him...it's really good fond memories, and he was a very kind soul," Kelly Prewitt, Emanuel's mother said.

Prewitt is well-aware that the people making it to Lake Reba for this event have been active staying in touch in honor of Manny.

"At the drop of a dime, if I needed any one of these people, they would absolutely be there. I believe that," Kelly added.

Emanuel Prewitt, a beloved Madison Central High School Football Player, drowned while swimming four years ago at Herrington Lake in Boyle County at the age of 17. Danny Townsend knew Manny through the HOOD Mentoring Program where Manny was a mentor.

According to Townsend, Manny had leadership qualities at a very young age.

"Just doing the right thing anytime you're in a group setting...he's a good example for other youth, older or younger to follow," Townsend said.

In the years following Manny's passing, Kelly Prewitt worked with others to launch a non-profit called Swim Smart to increase awareness about water safety. Swim Smart is building life jacket loaner stations.

"This is actually the first one here at Lake Reba in Richmond. We have enough money, I believe, right now

to build, I think twelve more," Kelly Prewitt said.

Kelly is working to build a second one at Lake Herrington, and her efforts are being recognized by Marcus Bowling, boating education coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"To take something this tragic and painful and turn it into something positive for the community...it's only a positive for everybody," Bowling said.

It's a chance to reflect on Manny, considered to be a polite and respectful young man.

''We're trying to do good things in his name, and that to me is the way we keep his legacy alive," Kelly Prewitt said.

As Swim Smart grows, Kelly is seeking help from volunteers. She's asking anyone who would like to help build their life jacket loaner stations to message through the Facebook page Swim Smart Manny Prewitt Legacy.

