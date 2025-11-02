Friends detail former KY Governor Martha Layne Collins' legacy, dead at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky is mourning the loss of former Governor Martha Layne Collins, who served from 1983 to 1987 and became the state’s first — and still only — female governor, who died Saturday at the age of 88.

Her passing sent shock waves across the state, as friends, former colleagues, and political figures reflected on her legacy.

“When she set her mind to something, you better line up because that’s how it’s gonna go,” said Bob Babbage, former Kentucky Secretary of State.

“I was very surprised — it was the first piece of news I saw today. The last time I saw her, she was strong and conversational.” Former LEX18 political reporter Mark York first saw the news on social media.

Collins is widely remembered for her intelligence and strategic thinking.

“She was smart — smart as heck—in understanding how the system works, how to acquire leadership, grow leadership, grow impact, and bring people in,” Babbage recalled.

One of her most notable achievements was her role in securing the Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky — a move that generated thousands of jobs and strengthened the state’s economy for decades.

“Her administration worked very hard to land Toyota, and obviously it worked out,” York said. “There was a ripple effect in the economy as well.”

Collins also championed the development of the Kentucky Horse Park, helping boost the state’s equine industry and tourism.

Beyond her political accomplishments, friends say it was her kindness and personal touch that stood out.

“She showed a personal interest in me when my son was born,” York shared. “She sent a letter, a hardback book of fairy tales and fables, and later invited us to the governor’s office. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

Babbage summed up her influence plainly:

“Martha Layne Collins made history — not just because she was elected as a female, but because she led in a way that made a difference. Incredibly strong.”