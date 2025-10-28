Friends remember man killed in Lexington home as caring person who helped others in real estate community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of retired realtor Tom Kriegel after Lexington police say the 81-year-old was murdered at his home last Friday.

There's still no word on a suspect or suspects in the case as the investigation continues.

Vicky Roark, who knew Kriegel for decades, is reflecting on the death of a man she considered a close friend.

"He didn't deserve to go like this," Roark said.

Police say Kriegel was found shot and killed in his home on Lakebow Court. According to the Fayette County Coroner, Kriegel died from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic death has left Roark and a community of realtors with many unanswered questions.

"What happened and why," Roark said, expressing the confusion felt by many who knew Kriegel.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his death, what's clear to Roark is Kriegel's lasting impact on those who knew him.

"He was just a great guy," Roark said. "He cared, you could say anything to him."

Kriegel's friendly nature has been recalled by many through posts on Bluegrass Realtors, where colleagues have shared memories of his character.

"People had remembered Tom being helpful and just a very good person," Roark said.

The loss of the big-hearted person and friend has deeply affected those who knew him.

"It's just very unsettling," Roark said.

The investigation into the murder remains ongoing, and police have not released information about potential suspects.

"We hope to hear something," Roark said, speaking for many in the community who are waiting for answers in the case.

