From 'Paris to Paris' exhibit opens Saturday, showcasing iconic Olympic moments

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new exhibit, "From Paris to Paris," will be on display in Paris, Kentucky, beginning September 7.

Jack Gruber, staff photographer for USA Today, worked with others to come up with the idea while working at the Paris Olympics. Gruber says the exhibit in Paris, Kentucky, is in a class of its own.

"This is not going to happen in New York City, it's not gonna happen in Washington D.C.... it's not gonna happen anywhere else in the world, it's only gonna happen in Paris, Kentucky," Gruber said.

Gruber and his team are putting the finishing touches on the gallery to properly showcase memorable images from the Olympics in Paris, France.

"The community is gonna be the ones that benefit from it," Gruber added.

The Paris, Kentucky, community gets to see iconic photos from the Games.

"The people that walk in the door will get to see the work presented and not just something on your phone, not something in your newspaper, these are amazing works of art," Gruber noted.

The work at the exhibit is from some of the best photographers in the world, and 50 photos will be in frames throughout the exhibit, which runs until Nov. 24.

"You see how much these photographers capture history, capture what's vital, and the idea of what's going on around us in this world," Gruber said.

Gruber, based in D.C. but raised in Kentucky after growing up in Harrison County, has traveled the world, getting up close to capture signature moments. He wants people to understand a photojournalist's role.

"They're not really putting their foot in the door trying to make it happen, they're just recording what happens," Gruber said.

The Paris Photo Gallery at 723 Main Street will benefit the non-profit Boyd's Station in Harrison County. Proceeds from the sale of photographs at the exhibit will go to Boyd's Station. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. on September 7. It's free and open to the public.