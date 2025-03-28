Frustration growing in Kentucky Capitol over fast-tracked bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A voting advocacy group once again expressed concerns that the public in Kentucky is increasingly shut out of the state’s legislative process. The League of Women Voters of Kentucky highlighted what it sees as a troubling trend of fast-tracked bills in the Capitol, impacting transparency and public engagement.

Becky Jones, a vice president of the League, elaborated on their concerns about a significant reduction in opportunities for public engagement.

“Limited debate, limited opportunities to attend committee meetings and be heard, and the loss of prefiled bills have all contributed to how the public is shut out of the process,” she said.

These concerns are not new from the group. The League has released two reports titled "How Can They Do That: Ongoing Challenges to Transparency and Citizen Participation in Kentucky's Legislative Process."

The group’s research reveals a troubling increase in tactics that enable lawmakers to expedite legislation while minimizing public input. Their report found that 140 "shell bills" were filed in Kentucky in 2024—a stark increase from just 15 in 2010. Shell bills, which serve as placeholders that can be dramatically amended later, are among the multiple ways legislators are circumventing traditional practices and timelines, according to the League.

During the current legislative session, the League identified several examples of fast-tracked measures that limit public scrutiny.

They also expressed alarm over a recent federal executive order by President Donald Trump requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, which the League claims may lead to difficulties for many, particularly married women who have changed their names.

The League's outlines what they describe as a “democracy principle” that necessitates public participation in decision-making. It lists several tactics that have hindered transparency, including:

