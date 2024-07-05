'Fun to be out with the community': Lexington celebrates 4th of July with many festivities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fourth of July is filled with a long list of events, and here at home, the festivities kicked off on Main Street and North Limestone.

"It's just fun to be out with the community doing something together," said Mahtaab Wilke.

With fun and accountability in mind, Wilke and two others competed in the Bluegrass 10,000 together starting at 7:30 a.m.

"We got up for each other this morning, we're also just very hyped energetic people," said Wilke.

People also hit the course for the Fun Run. A little later, it was time for the festival at Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

"Each year, we've been doing this since I was a kid, the entire family coming out, doing fireworks at night, ain't nothing better than that, you know," said Adam Kennedy.

Before that, the parade kicked off at noon.

Kyle Holbrook had this message as the parade went off downtown, remembering the crucial role veterans have played in securing our freedom:

"I work with a lot of veterans, I did, and you so, you know, I think that we need to remember, what the Fourth of July celebrates and what it means."

The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicked off at 10 p.m. on Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Also on the schedule is Summer Nights: Red, White, and Blues, set to take place Friday night from 7-9 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheatre.