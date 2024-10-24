Fundraiser planned for Franklin County deputy on his way to recovery

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County deputy is on the road to recovery after undergoing major surgery earlier this month, and now the community is stepping in to help his family with medical bills and other expenses that may come up during his recovery.

"His family has gone through a lot with his medical condition," Says Captain Daniel Wills with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. "We just want to do our part. He gives to the community each and every day. We want to give back to Deputy Nochebuena."

Deputy Roberto Nochebuena has been with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for about six years.

His friends and co-workers describe him as compassionate, kind, and generous.

On Oct. 12, Deputy Nochebuena was admitted to UK Hospital with a blood infection.

A CT scan later showed a large abdominal tumor.

On Oct. 16, he had surgery to remove the tumor, but doctors ended up also having to remove his left kidney.

"He's doing well," says Jon Sutphin, the executive minister at Capital City Church in Frankfort. "The surgery went great. He's ahead of schedule and so it looks like that they are able to come home today."

Deputy Nochebuena and his family have been members here at Capital City Christian Church for more than ten years. The church, when learning the news, wanted to do everything they could to help. One family came up with the idea of a pancake breakfast that would not only help pay for medical bills but also the expenses that came with his recovery.

Dynamic Restoration, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Entrenando Latinos in Roofing, and Capital City Church will be hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast and fundraising event, with proceeds going directly to the family.

"It's going to be really cool to see the community come together, rally around this family, help them, bless them, and I know they are extremely grateful," says Sutphin.

Tickets are $15 per person, with all the proceeds going directly to the family. The breakfast is taking place on Nov. 8 from 7 to 11 a.m. at 2855 Louisville Rd. in Frankfort.

To purchase tickets online or to donate, click here.

