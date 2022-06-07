Fundraiser to benefit Britt O'Brien, former Centre lacrosse player paralyzed in accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fundraiser will be held Sunday for Britt O'Brien, a former Centre lacrosse player who was paralyzed in an accident at a pool last August.

It's called the Hartland Tour of Homes. Those who buy a ticket can go on a self-guided tour of the outdoor living spaces of 13 beautiful homes in the Hartland neighborhood.

Everything from covered patios, pools, and water features to beautifully landscaped gardens will be on display. Organizers say they hope attendees leave feeling inspired to create their own backyard oasis.

Items from a food truck and Freshie's Ice Cream will also be for sale at the event.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Tickets will be on sale the same day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hartland clubhouse located at 4910 Hartland Pkwy. Only cash or check will be accepted as payment.

100% of the proceeds will go to Britt's family.

For more information, you can email hartlandtourofhomes@gmail.com.