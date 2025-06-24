Fundraising on the fairway; Golf scramble raises money for disabled kids

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Keene Trace Golf Club welcomed golf legend John Daly, known as the "Wild Thing," to Central Kentucky for a charity golf tournament benefiting local non-profits.

The John Daly Charity Golf Classic raised money for organizations, including Justin's Place, which offers equine therapy for children with disabilities.

Travis McLaughlin, whose company Good Boy Vodka sponsored the event, shared his personal connection to the cause. Justin's Place honors his late childhood friend, Justin King.

"Justin was a huge athlete," McLaughlin said.

The organization focuses on equine therapy, aligning perfectly with Justin's passions.

"He was always attracted to help out people with special needs, and parenting animals," McLaughlin said.

The tournament emphasized supporting local charities in the Lexington community.

"Lexington is a very tight community and if we're raising the money and people are sponsoring the teams locally, we want to give back locally," McLaughlin said.

Allie Barnett, executive director at Justin's Place, explained how the golf scramble perfectly aligns with their mission.

"Our mission is to bring peace and joy through farm recreation and equine assisted services by getting outside, enjoying the birds, enjoying nature, and it's really awesome to be a part of this event that kind of aligns with that mission," Barnett said.

By combining Justin's love for helping others and sports, the event aims to make a positive community impact.

"It's always important to support the community and to give back, but just to enjoy it. It's good to take a day off work and come out to the golf course, even though it's 95 degrees out today, but just enjoy it and focus on giving back and making a positive impact on the community," McLaughlin said.