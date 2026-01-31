Funeral arrangements for Jordan Daws, Lexington woman who died of hypothermia, announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Jordan "JoJo" Daws, a Lexington woman who died from hypothermia as a result of last weekend's severe winter weather, have been released.

According to her obituary, Daws was a native of Somerset and earned degrees in education and instructional design at the University of Kentucky, later pursuing a career as an instructional designer.

"Jordyn had the unique ability to connect to people no matter who they were and cherished her friendships," her obituary writes. "From childhood friends to college, to making friends while traveling, she made every person she met feel like her best friend."

Daws enjoyed travel, sports, her dogs Millie and Momba, and "was able to take a long-desired trip to Europe in December 2025 and had the adventure of a lifetime."

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co. & Crematory, with a celebration of life to follow in the Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of donations, Daws' family has requested donations to the humane society or adopting a dog of your own.