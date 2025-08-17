Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Funeral arrangements, visitation announced for Jayden Spicer

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements and visitation plans have been announced for 10-year-old Jayden Spicer, who passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, according to the Breathitt Funeral Home and Monument Company.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 21, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Breathitt Funeral Home, with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Edward Johnson will officiate the service.

Jayden will be laid to rest at his grandmother's feet in the Molands Cemetery at Canoe, Kentucky, after the funeral. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

